MUMBAI Feb 16 Global field peas production is seen up by 13 percent to 9.5 million tonnes in 2012 due to higher acreage in Canada, the top producer, and the U.S., an industry official said Thursday.

Field peas mostly consist of yellow and green peas and are used as substitute for chana or chickpeas in India.

Global field peas output in 2011 was 8.4 million tonnes.

"Last year production was down in U.S. due to floods. This year acreage could rise as farmers will bring flooded lands back into production," said Brian Clancey, editor STAT Publishing, a global pulses trade tracker, on the sidelines of an industry event.

Clancey expects field peas output in the U.S. to rise to 650,000 tonnes in 2012 from 255,000 tonnes a year ago.

Field peas output in Canada could go up to 2.8 million tonnes from 2.1 million tonnes a year ago as farmers lured by higher prices will bring more land under cultivation, Clancey said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)