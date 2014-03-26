BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* First South Bancorp Inc qtrly total non-interest income was $3.3 million compared to $3.6 million in prior year quarter
FRANKFURT, March 26 German business software maker SAP said it was buying technology firm Fieldglass as it continues aggressive growth of its internet-based services offering.
Chicago-based Fieldglass, which has 350 employees, offers cloud-based services for procuring and managing contingent labour and services, SAP said in a statement on Wednesday, without saying how much it was paying for the company.
It said it expected the transaction to close in the second quarter. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%