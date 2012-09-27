Sept 27 Connecticut-based start-up Fieldpoint Private said on Thursday it landed a veteran broker from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding the firm's New York adviser force catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients.

M. Thomas Conway, who managed about $500 million in client assets, joined Fieldpoint this week from Morgan Stanley's brokerage division, formerly known as Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

For Conway, the move to Fieldpoint marks his first after 23 years at his old firm. Conway was a legacy Citigroup Smith Barney adviser whose roots with the firm date back to 1989, when he joined Shearson Lehman. His firm last merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in 2009.

The combined brokerage firm dropped "Smith Barney" from its name on Tuesday - the day Conway departed.

Conway was most recently based with his old firm in Florham Park, New Jersey. He joined Fieldpoint as a managing director and senior adviser, based out of the firm's Park Avenue office in Manhattan.

Fieldpoint's president and chief executive officer, Robert Matthews, also spent more than two decades at the predecessor firms of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Among other big hires at Fieldpoint this year are advisers from Bank of America's U.S. Trust, Barclays Wealth and J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Management.