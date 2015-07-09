BRIEF-Denizli Cam Q1 net loss widens to 1.8 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 1.8 million lira ($510,826.69) versus loss of 840,056 lira year ago
FRANKFURT, July 9 German spectacles retailer Fielmann reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly pretax profit and said it was confident it would expand its market position in the future.
Pretax profit rose to more than 52 million euros ($57 million) in the second quarter through June, Fielmann said in a preliminary earnings release on Thursday. Group sales were up 7 percent at around 327 million euros.
($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Mercedes-Benz USA reports April sales volume at 26,932 units, decreasing 7.9 percent from the 29,236 vehicles sold during the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: