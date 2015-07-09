FRANKFURT, July 9 German spectacles retailer Fielmann reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly pretax profit and said it was confident it would expand its market position in the future.

Pretax profit rose to more than 52 million euros ($57 million) in the second quarter through June, Fielmann said in a preliminary earnings release on Thursday. Group sales were up 7 percent at around 327 million euros.

