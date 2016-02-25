FRANKFURT Feb 25 German spectacles retailer Fielmann announced a 2015 dividend of 1.75 euros per share on Thursday, up from 1.60 euros a year earlier and in line with analyst expectations, as it reported a rise in annual earnings.

Pretax profit rose 6.6 percent to 241 million euros ($264.74 million) last year, while net profit was up 4.4 percent at 170 million euros.

($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)