FRANKFURT Nov 8 German optician and glasses
retailer Fielmann said it expected growth from hearing
aids, contact lenses and prescription sunglasses as it reported
a 5 percent increase in sales for the third quarter.
The company reported third-quarter pretax profit of 54.4
million euros ($69.6 million) on sales of sales of 285.6
million. Analysts had been expecting sales of 287 million euros
and profit of 55.4 million, according to a Reuters poll.
Fielmann also confirmed a target to increase market share in
2012.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
