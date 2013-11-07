FRANKFURT Nov 7 German opticians and glass
retailer Fielmann AG said it was taking share off
rivals in a declining market, as it reported third-quarter
results in line with expectations.
For the third quarter, it announced sales up 5.8 percent to
302 million euros ($408.53 million) and pretax profit up 11.5
percent to 60.7 million euros, in line with the average
estimates for 304 million and 60.5 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Fielmann, whose stores are a common sight on Germany's
shopping streets, added it was optimistic for 2013, and expected
to increase its market share further.
It increased glasses sales by 3.1 percent in the first nine
months of 2013, against a 1 percent decline for the market as a
whole.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Christoph Steitz)