FRANKFURT, April 28 German spectacles retailer
Fielmann announced on Monday plans for a two-for-one
stock split to lure more investors after its share price rose to
a record at the end of March.
It also published full first-quarter financial results that
showed net profit up by almost 20 percent at 41.8 million euros
($57.8 million) and said it expected sales and profits to be up
in the full year as well.
It had already put out key figures on April 8, saying its
first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent on 10 percent higher
sales, sending its shares higher.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros)
