FRANKFURT, April 8 German spectacles retailer Fielmann said on Tuesday that first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent to about 58 million euros ($80 million) on 10 percent higher sales.

Quarterly sales rose to about 305 million euros and unit sales increased by more than 9 percent to over 1.8 million pairs of glasses, it said, citing preliminary figures.

Detailed quarterly results are to be released on April 28, it added.

"It is currently not possible for us to make a prediction for the year as a whole because seasonal and weather-related effects cannot be excluded," the company said. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)