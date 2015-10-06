BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 6 Fifth Third Bancorp will pay more than $84.9 million to resolve civil fraud claims relating to defective mortgage loans it made, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said on Tuesday.
Bharara said the Cincinnati-based bank admitted and accepted responsibility for its failure from 2003 to 2013 to timely report 1,436 materially defective loans to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that it had previously certified as eligible for federal insurance.
Fifth Third was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share