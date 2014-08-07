BRIEF-Charter Hall Group seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement by CHC of outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The mortgage unit of Fifth Third Bancorp will pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations it discriminated against borrowers who received disability benefits, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The money will go to a settlement fund to compensate potential victims, the department said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Requests trading halt pending announcement by CHC of outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals