May 2 Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc on
Thursday reported a smaller first-quarter loss, as sales of its
upscale kate spade handbag and clothing brand soared and the
company offered fewer discounts on its Lucky Brand items.
The net loss narrowed to $52.2 million, or 44 cents per
share, from $60.6 million, or 60 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, the loss from continuing operations
came to 16 cents per share.
Sales of kate spade products, now the company's biggest
brand, rose 63.1 percent to $141 million, while at Lucky Brand,
known for its contemporary clothing, they were up 16.5 percent
at $117 million.
Fifth & Pacific's other major brand, Juicy Couture,
continued to struggle, with sales down 10.7 percent at $98
million, dragging down the company's overall gross margin 1.6
percentage points to 54.9 percent of sales.
Companywide, sales were up 17.2 percent at $371.8 million,
above the $360.5 million Wall Street was expecting, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.