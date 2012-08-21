Aug 21 Fifth Third Bancorp said the
Federal Reserve did not object to its proposed capital actions
through March 2013, including buying back shares and a potential
dividend increase.
The bank had submitted a revised capital plan in June that
included potential share repurchases of up to $600 million
through the first quarter of 2013 and a potential increase in
the bank's quarterly dividend to 10 cents per share, Fifth Third
said in a statement.
The Fed had, in March, objected to Fifth Third's bid to
raise its quarterly dividend and spend more for share buybacks
than it receives from a potential asset sale.
The Fed's non-objection applies to capital actions proposed
to be taken through March 31, 2013, after which the bank will
have to submit a subsequent capital plan.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third's board is expected to
consider the possibility of a dividend increase at its meeting
in September, the company said. The bank's current quarterly
dividend is 8 cents per share.
The bank also said its board has authorized a new share
repurchase program of up to 100 million shares, replacing the
existing 2007 program under which 14 million shares remained.
The company has about 919 million shares outstanding
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fifth Third shares were up about 4 percent in extended
trade. They had closed at $14.39 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.