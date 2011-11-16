* CFO says deals between $3 bln and $10 bln to be weighed

* Fifth Third would expand in existing markets

Nov 16 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) will look more closely at buying rival banks in 2012 as one way to use its excess capital, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Poston said on Wednesday.

The Midwestern bank is the latest regional lender to signal it may buy smaller competitors in 2012, as low interest rates squeeze lending margins and low loan demand makes it tough for banks to boost their loan books.

Fifth Third will examine deals between $3 billion and $10 billion in size, Poston said at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch financial services conference.

Smaller deals, Poston said, would not make sense because any transactions "have to be large enough to justify the effort."

Poston added Cincinnati-based Fifth Third would buy banks that "deepen" the company's presence in existing markets, rather than expanding to new areas of the United States.

Before the U.S. housing market crashed in 2007, Fifth Third acquired smaller rivals to expand in the Southeast, including Charlotte, North Carolina-based First Charter in 2008 and Augusta, Georgia-based R-G Crown Bank in 2007. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)