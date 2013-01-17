BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank Fifth Third Bancorp posted a higher quarterly profit on a gain from the sale of its shares in payment processor Vantiv Inc.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $390 million, or 43 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $305 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
The bank realized a pretax gain of $157 million in the quarter from the sale of its shares in Vantiv.
Vantiv, which went public in March last year, is owned by the bank and private equity firm Advent International.
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.