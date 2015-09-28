BRIEF-Banco BPM tops forecast with 117 mln euro Q1 net profit
* Q1 net profit 117 million euros, compared with average forecast of 55 million euros in analyst consensus compiled by the lender
Sept 28 Fifth Third Bancorp has reached settlements totaling $21.5 million to resolve U.S. charges that it discriminated against black and Hispanic borrowers in an auto lending business, and engaged in deceptive credit card practices, authorities announced on Monday.
The Cincinnati-based lender reached an $18 million settlement with the Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the auto lending matter.
It also reached a separate $3.5 million settlement with the CFPB, including a $500,000 civil penalty, in the credit card matter.
* SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE OF ORNANE CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023, FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 20.7 MILLION, AND FIXING OF THE FINAL TERMS