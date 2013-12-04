BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
Dec 4 Fifth Third Bancorp : * SEC says charges Fifth Third Bancorp and former CFO for improper
accounting of substantial loan losses during financial crisis * SEC says fifth third to pay $6.5 million to settle charges, and daniel poston
to pay $100,000 penalty and be suspended from practicing as an accountant for
any public company * SEC says fifth third in 2008 incorrectly classified loans it planned to sell,
and that proper accounting would have increased its pretax loss * SEC says fifth third, poston settled without admitting or denying the
findings
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer

* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017