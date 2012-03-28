Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy of Germany perform during the pairs short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

NICE, France It was a case of comedy on ice rather than a showcase of the world's top pairs skaters as Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy topped the standings with a wobbly, yet fall-free, short skate at the world championships on Wednesday.

A trio of Russian challengers stole the show from the German world champions - for all the wrong reasons.

Yuko Kavaguti and Alexander Smirnov kicked off a domino effect of bizarre falls suffered by the Russians, who instead of being medal contenders were left red-faced as they tried to work out how things had gone so wrong.

European champion Maxim Trankov, who appeared to be heading to the top of the leaderboard with Tatiana Volosozhar before ending up flat on his back on the ice after losing his footing on the death spiral, summed it up best.

"It's not a good day for the Russians. I don't know what's happened. All the couples had stupid mistakes," Trankov, the 2011 world silver medallist, told Reuters after finishing eighth with 60.48 points, more than eight points behind the Germans.

"If I fell from the jump, it's okay as everybody can fall from a jump. But the death spiral is so easy," he added referring to the move in which the male holds his partner's outstretched hand while she circles him with her body almost parallel to the ice.

"I was very confused how this could have happened in front of the world. I went into shock. How can someone fall from this? If it hadn't happened to me, it would have been so funny."

The fans certainly found the proceedings hilarious as the Russians produced performances that are likely to become YouTube blooper hits.

Smirnov will be nursing sore muscles over the next few days after dropping Kavaguti on top of his stomach. He lost his footing during a dismount from a lift, the error earning the 2010 European gold medallists a two-point deduction and a score of 59.59 for 11th spot.

All Yuri Larionov will have to deal with is a sore ego after he had all but finished his programme but comically landed on his bottom as he tried to complete his final move of standing straight with his arms outstretched.

As the crowd roared with laughter, his partner Vera Bazarova glared at him.

A score of 65.02 left them in fourth place. Thanks to the revamped scoring system, they could yet end up on the podium when the free skate takes place on Friday.

Trankov and Volosozhar, however, have lost all hope of getting a medal this year after their rousing performance to Evanescence's rock anthem Bring Me Back to Life went horribly wrong in the final seconds of a 2-1/2-minute routine.

"We've lost everything. I'm very upset because now we don't have a chance for the podium," said Trankov, who could not even look up to see his score as he sat slumped with glazed eyes in the kiss-and-cry area.

"It's hard enough at the Europeans (championships) to be on the podium with 60 points. At worlds it's zero. We had (a season's best of) 72 before, now it's 60.

"We did the lift, we did the throw, we did the jump, we did 99 percent of the elements perfectly and then fall on the death spiral right at the end...it's completely disappointing."

Twice former world champions Qing Pang and Jian Tong will be hoping to stop the Germans earning a fourth global title in five years after finishing second with 67.10. Japan's Narumi Takahashi and Mervin Tran were third.

