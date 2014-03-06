* Crisis has forced consolidation of Danish bank sector

* Papers say Nykredit also eyeing FIH businesses

* Nykredit says will not comment on rumours

* Spar Nord shares trade 3.3 percent higher (Adds detail, quotes, background, share price)

COPENHAGEN, March 6 The fifth-largest Danish bank, Spar Nord Bank, is interested in buying parts of smaller rival FIH Erhvervsbank as it tries to expand in corporate lending, Spar Nord said on Thursday.

FIH, the sixth-largest Danish bank by working capital, said it had begun to investigate a possible sale of parts of its business.

It said its owner, a joint venture of Danish pension funds ATP and PFA, Swedish pension fund Folksam and Danish company CPDyvig, had received various indications of interest from Scandinavian financial institutions.

Denmark's largest mortgage lender, Nykredit, is also interested in buying parts of FIH, Danish newspapers Borsen and Berlingske Tidende reported.

"We do not comment on rumours about mergers and acquisitions," a Nykredit spokesman said.

There are around 80 banks in Denmark and the number has been falling by around 10 banks per year since 2008 due to consolidation forced upon the sector by the financial crisis.

In February, Jyske Bank agreed to buy mortgage lender BRFkredit for 7.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.36 billion). ID:nL6N0LT3Q5]

Spar Nord, which is based in northwest Denmark and has a market capitalisation of 7.73 billion crowns, confirmed its interest in a stock exchange statement and said it should be viewed in the light of its strategy to expand its corporate business.

Unlisted FIH has specialised in Danish corporates and made a net profit of 228 million Danish crowns ($41.98 million) in 2013. Spar Nord's net profit was 536 million.

Spar Nord shares traded 3.3 percent higher at 1038 GMT on Thursday, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the Danish benchmark index. ($1 = 5.4315 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)