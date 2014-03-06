* Crisis has forced consolidation of Danish bank sector
* Papers say Nykredit also eyeing FIH businesses
* Nykredit says will not comment on rumours
* Spar Nord shares trade 3.3 percent higher
COPENHAGEN, March 6 The fifth-largest Danish
bank, Spar Nord Bank, is interested in buying parts of
smaller rival FIH Erhvervsbank as it tries to expand in
corporate lending, Spar Nord said on Thursday.
FIH, the sixth-largest Danish bank by working capital, said
it had begun to investigate a possible sale of parts of its
business.
It said its owner, a joint venture of Danish pension funds
ATP and PFA, Swedish pension fund Folksam and Danish company
CPDyvig, had received various indications of interest from
Scandinavian financial institutions.
Denmark's largest mortgage lender, Nykredit, is
also interested in buying parts of FIH, Danish newspapers Borsen
and Berlingske Tidende reported.
"We do not comment on rumours about mergers and
acquisitions," a Nykredit spokesman said.
There are around 80 banks in Denmark and the number has been
falling by around 10 banks per year since 2008 due to
consolidation forced upon the sector by the financial crisis.
In February, Jyske Bank agreed to buy mortgage
lender BRFkredit for 7.4 billion Danish crowns
($1.36 billion). ID:nL6N0LT3Q5]
Spar Nord, which is based in northwest Denmark and has a
market capitalisation of 7.73 billion crowns, confirmed its
interest in a stock exchange statement and said it should be
viewed in the light of its strategy to expand its corporate
business.
Unlisted FIH has specialised in Danish corporates and made a
net profit of 228 million Danish crowns ($41.98 million) in
2013. Spar Nord's net profit was 536 million.
Spar Nord shares traded 3.3 percent higher at 1038 GMT on
Thursday, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the Danish
benchmark index.
($1 = 5.4315 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)