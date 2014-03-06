BRIEF-Thaihot Group to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
COPENHAGEN, March 6 Unlisted Danish bank FIH Erhvervsbank has initiated a process to investigate a possible sale of parts of its business, it said on Thursday.
"The sole shareholder of FIH Erhvervsbank A/S has over a period of time received various indications of interest from Scandinavian financial institutions," it said in a stock exchange announcement.
The bank is owned by a joint venture whose shareholders are Danish pension funds ATP and PFA, Swedish pension fund Folksam and Danish company CPDyvig. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 25 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rZpqhH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)