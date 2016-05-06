(Refiles to fix formatting)
HONG KONG May 6 Handset manufacturer FIH Mobile
Ltd's shares fell more than 20 percent to a three-year
low on Friday, following a profit warning and stock rating
downgrade amid a slowdown in the smartphone market.
FIH Mobile, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, the trading name of
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, was on track for its
biggest one-day fall since 2008 in a move that wiped nearly HK$5
billion off its market value ($644 million).
The company, which analysts said was hit by
weaker-than-expected demand from major clients Xiaomi Inc
, Sony Corp and Motorola, said on
Thursday it expected to post a drop of up to 92 percent in
first-half profit.
Brokerage Jefferies downgraded FIH's stock rating to "hold"
from "buy", citing weaker demand in smartphone shipments and
lower gross margins.
"We believe FIH also suffers as Xiaomi sees a mild
year-on-year decline in smartphone shipments," Jefferies analyst
Ken Hui wrote in a note.
Hui added that parent company Hon Hai may also reduce
handset outsourcing to FIH due to weak demand for Apple Inc's
iPhones.
The downgrade came at a time when smartphone makers are
facing intense competition in an increasingly saturated market
as China's economic growth slows.
Xiaomi, one of China's most valuable tech startups with a
$45 billion price tag, missed targets for handset sales in 2015.
Apple's revenue from Greater China, which includes Hong Kong
and Taiwan, fell 26 percent in the March quarter, making it the
company's weakest region.
Research firm IDC predicted that China's smartphone market
will grow at just 1-2 percent this year, having on average more
than doubled in size each year from 2011 to 2013.
FIH Mobile shares were trading down 20.4 percent at HK$2.54
at 0430 GMT, giving it a market capitalization of HK$20 billion.
($1 = 7.7610 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)