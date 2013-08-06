A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold 9.21 billion rupees worth of index futures in the past two sessions, exchange and regulatory data shows.

Derivatives analysts say the fall in outstanding positions in index futures, coupled with a fall in cash share indexes, indicates a paring back of long positions.

NSE index futures represent about 86 percent of total outstanding positions and the banking sub-index represents about 12 percent of index futures contracts as of Monday's close, NSE data shows.

Index future outstanding positions fell by 24,017 contracts over the last two sessions as per regulatory and exchange data.

The broader NSE index is down 1.5 percent. The banking sub-index lower 3.4 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)