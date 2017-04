A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Overseas investors sold shares worth of 12.47 bln rupees ($196.56 mln) on Tuesday, according to NSE, marking their biggest daily sale since Oct. 17

Foreign investors have sold shares worth a total of $530.28 mln over the past six sessions - NSDL and NSE data.

Although they remain net buyers of $17.07 bln this year - NSE data.

Over ownership in short term and risk aversion due to tumbling oil prices and Russian rouble weighs on market.

Emerging market and Asia Pacific investors remain most overweight on India - Bank of America's fund manager survey.

($1 = 63.4400 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)