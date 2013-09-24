A broker works while sitting in front of a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 805.7 million rupees worth Indian shares on Monday, snapping their five-day buying streak, exchange data shows.

FIIs bought around 127 billion rupees worth Indian shares over the previous 12 sessions till Friday, regulatory data shows.

Foreign investors also sold 7.48 billion rupees worth stock futures and 885 million rupees worth index futures on Monday.

Dealers say as the trend remains down for the short term liquidity remain key for the markets, so even a break in FII buying may therefore weigh on the markets.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)