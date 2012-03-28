SYDNEY, March 28 Fiji's military government on
Wednesday said it would take control of national carrier Air
Pacific from Australia's Qantas Airways using a decree
that states "substantial ownership and effective control" of all
Fijian airlines should be local.
While Qantas is a significant minority shareholder in Air
Pacific, it exercises control through supermajority and veto
rights, the government said in a statement.
"With this law, the government has now corrected the
activities of prior Fijian governments, which allowed foreign
citizens to control Fiji's national airlines," the statement
said.
A Qantas spokeswoman in Sydney denied the airline had veto
power over Air Pacific's operational decisions nor did it have
effective control.
"Qantas will assess the implications of the decision to
change the airline ownership laws in Fiji and determine what
impact this has on our minority shareholding in the airline,"
the spokeswoman said.
Air Pacific handles about 70 percent of the visitor traffic
to Fiji, the government said. The airline faces rising
competition from Qantas and its budget unit JetStar, which also
flies to Fiji.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill)