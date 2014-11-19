(Fixes spelling of institute, Hayward-Jones)
By Malakai Veisamasama
SUVA Nov 19 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
on Wednesday pledged a multi-million dollar line of credit for
Fiji's struggling sugar industry, once worked by thousands of
indentured labourers from India under appalling conditions.
Sugar was the mainstay of the island economy under British
colonial rule before falling into disarray during decades of
political upheaval and racial tension between the descendants of
early cane field workers and indigenous Fijians.
Sugar growers have long relied on European subsidies to
operate and production is dwarfed by that of neighbouring
Australia.
India will provide a $70 million line of credit to build a
co-generation power plant at a sugar mill, Modi said in an
address before the Fiji parliament. He was invited to speak by
President Voreqe Bainimarama, a retired naval officer who twice
seized power in coups before being voted in after a general
election in September.
"Let us create an ocean of opportunity marked with a new
horizon and a new era," Modi said in rousing address to
parliament while supporters clapped and chanted his name
outside.
Modi is only the second Indian prime minister to visit Fiji,
despite Indians making up 40 percent of the population. The
first was Indira Gandhi in 1981.
The visit by Modi comes as Bainimarama looks to broaden
Fiji's influence in the South Pacific.
"For Modi, this is really another example of reaching out to
the Diaspora, while Bainimarama wants to demonstrate Fiji's role
in directing South Pacific policies," said Jenny Hayward-Jones,
Melanesia programme director for Sydney-based think tank Lowy
Institute.
In 2000, ethnic Fijians held the first Indo-Fijian prime
minister, Mahendra Chaudhry, hostage in parliament, where rebels
beat his son and amassed a weapons arsenal pilfered from the
military. After being released, Chaudhry tried unsuccessfully to
reclaim his office.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Fiji on Friday, seen
as little more than a whistle stop after stopping in New Zealand
to discuss tourism opportunities for Chinese vacationers.
"Fiji doesn't have that much to offer China," said
Hayward-Jones. "In the South Pacific, China has much stronger
interest in Papua New Guinea because of the vast natural
resources it holds."
Both Modi and Xi are returning home from a G20 economic
summit in Australia this week.
