(Adds background on China-Fiji relations)
By Malakai Veisamasama
SUVA Nov 19 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
on Wednesday pledged a multi-million dollar line of credit for
Fiji's struggling sugar industry, once worked by thousands of
indentured labourers from India under appalling conditions.
Sugar was the mainstay of the island economy under British
colonial rule before falling into disarray during decades of
political upheaval and racial tension between the descendants of
early cane field workers and indigenous Fijians.
India will provide a $70 million line of credit to build a
co-generation power plant at a sugar mill, Modi said in an
address before the Fiji parliament. He was invited to speak by
President Voreqe Bainimarama, who twice seized power in coups
before being voted in after a general election in September.
"Let us create an ocean of opportunity marked with a new
horizon and a new era," Modi said in an address to parliament.
Modi is only the second Indian prime minister to visit Fiji,
despite Indians making up 40 percent of the population, after
Indira Gandhi in 1981.
"For Modi, this is really another example of reaching out to
the Diaspora, while Bainimarama wants to demonstrate Fiji's role
in directing South Pacific policies," said Jenny Hayward-Jones,
Melanesia programme director for Sydney-based think tank Lowy
Institute.
In 2000, ethnic Fijians held the first Indo-Fijian prime
minister, Mahendra Chaudhry, hostage in parliament, where rebels
beat his son and amassed weapons pilfered from the military.
After being released, Chaudhry tried unsuccessfully to reclaim
his office.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Fiji on Friday after
stopping in New Zealand.
Chinese officials have said Xi is due to give an "important
policy speech" and offer a broad aid package to Pacific island
nations at a meeting of allies there, which include the leaders
of Fiji, Micronesia, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, the Cook
Islands, Tonga and Niue.
In 1975, Fiji was the first Pacific island nation to
establish official ties with China. That gives it a particular
status among tiny states of the Pacific Ocean, which have been a
source of diplomatic intrigue between China and Taiwan for
decades.
China views Taiwan as a renegade province with no right to
diplomatic relations of its own, and the number of states with
ties to Taipei has dwindled to just 22, six of which are in the
Pacific. China and Taiwan have each accused the other of using
"dollar diplomacy" to win recognition.
Taiwan's friends in the region - Kiribati, the Marshall
Islands, Nauru, Palau, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu - have not
been invited to the Fiji summit.
(Writing and additional reporting by James Regan and Michael
Martina in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)