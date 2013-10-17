By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 17 One of the most memorable
scenes in the film "12 Years a Slave" is a long close-up of
actor Chiwetel Ejiofor's eyes, wide with amazement as his
character regains his freedom after enduring the brutal bonds of
slavery on Louisiana plantations.
It is a defining moment for the British actor of Nigerian
origin in the biggest film role of his career, one that many
critics believe will yield him a best actor Oscar nomination. It
is also a role that he wasn't quite sure he was up for.
"12 Years a Slave" has been heralded as an emotional and
realistic journey through slavery in pre-Civil War America and
won the top award at the Toronto Film Festival - often a
harbinger of the film awards season. The film by British
director Steve McQueen and backed by Fox Searchlight Pictures
opens in U.S. theaters on Friday.
"You wait all your life for great scripts, you are reading
everything, hassling people, your agent, you are trying to get a
great part," Ejiofor told Reuters.
"Then this script comes through the door, and you read it
and it is a great script and a great part and you think 'Can I
do this? Am I ready to do this? Is it for me?'"
The 36-year-old Ejiofor also felt a big responsibility in
portraying the real-life story of Solomon Northup, told through
his 1853 memoir. Northup was a free black man and musician in
New York who is tricked and sold into slavery in 1841 and sent
to Louisiana plantations for 12 years.
Ejiofor got his first big break in film in 1996 from Steven
Spielberg, who cast him in the slave ship tale "Amistad." The
versatile actor has since split his time between film,
television and the stage in Britain, where he has won awards for
performances like his title role in "Othello."
Once Ejiofor said yes to McQueen, he went into preparation
mode, learning to play the violin and immersing himself in
Louisiana plantation culture.
"The plantations are beautiful, amazing places. And
Louisiana is extraordinary, it's alive, and the bayou and the
swamps and the plantations and the trees," he said.
"And within all that," he added, "there is this other world
- this deep darkness in the way we're treating each other. The
place was very informative. It helped me understand the world
that he was going into."
'ALL ABOUT HIS EYES'
Ejiofor's challenge, however, was to portray a man who could
not fathom the cruel depths of that world and couldn't believe
the twist of fate that took him away from his comfortable life
and family up north, where Solomon was a respected man in the
community.
He said he had to see the film like a "fairy tale" - one in
which he had to ignore all his knowledge of the slave trade and
its repercussions. He himself is Igbo, a West African ethnic
group that was a major source of slaves to the American South.
It was like "Alice in Wonderland," Ejiofor said. "You go
down the rabbit hole and you are in this other world."
Solomon learns to keep quiet about his education and his
condition as a former free man, lest he be seen as a threat to
masters. He watches with disbelief the separation of mothers and
children in the selling of slaves. And for years he tries to
protect a young slave from the whippings, rape and psychological
torture at the hands of their evil master, played by Michael
Fassbender, who is tortured himself by his love for the girl.
That's where Ejiofor's eyes came into play.
"We talked a lot about silent movie stars, we talked about
Valentino and Buster Keaton and the face because he has to
communicate a lot without any words," said McQueen. "Basically
it was all about his eyes."
And in those eyes, McQueen said, "the audience is seeing a
mirror."
In the midst of the awards buzz around "12 Years a Slave,"
Ejiofor and McQueen say they are just happy that the film came
to fruition and that people have taken a strong interest in it.
"To tell someone the story is one of the most deeply
enriching experiences that I have ever had as a performer or an
actor. And I don't really want to distract from that," Ejiofor
said.
"People should watch the film with their own eyes and see if
it correlates to their experience or doesn't."
