By Melissa Fares
| NEW YORK, April 4
NEW YORK, April 4 Nearly 200 independent movie
theaters across the United States on Tuesday will screen the
film of George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future in
what organizers say is a stand against U.S. President Donald
Trump's administration.
The 1949 book, which returned to the U.S. best-seller list
in January, features a "Big Brother" government that spies on
its citizens and forces them into "doublethink," or
simultaneously accepting contradictory versions of the truth.
Organizers the United State of Cinema said the screenings
were arranged to "take a stand for our most basic values:
freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the
simple truth that there are no such things as 'alternative
facts.'"
The British novel was reprinted in January, decades after it
was written, following the Trump administration's defense of
"alternative facts," a term White House official Kellyanne
Conway used during a dispute over the size of the crowd at
Trump's inauguration.
Adam Birnbaum, director of Film Programming for the Avon
Theatre Film Center in Stamford, Connecticut, and co-organizer
of the event, said Orwell's themes were just as relevant today
as they were nearly 70 years ago.
"Our concern is the idea that the only answer is the one
coming from the mouthpiece running the (Trump) administration
and that there's this effort to sort of snuff out anything but
that," Birnbaum said.
The movie, made in 1984 and starring John Hurt and Richard
Burton, will be screened in 44 states. It will also be shown at
five locations in Canada, one in England, one in Sweden and one
in Croatia.
Birnbaum, who will screen the film at the Avon Theatre Film
Center on Tuesday, said a number of the theaters have scheduled
post-film audience discussions.
"If nothing else, we hope that people will continue to be
voices of opposition to some of the practices that are currently
being employed by government," he said.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)