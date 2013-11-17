By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 16 The Hollywood film industry
recognized Angelina Jolie on Saturday with a humanitarian award
for her work with refugees and advocating for human rights
through her film career.
Actors Angela Lansbury and Steve Martin and costume designer
Piero Tosi also received what are called "honorary Oscars" for
their contributions to film at the annual Governors Awards from
the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
In a celebrity-packed room, with partner Brad Pitt and
Cambodia-born son Maddox by her side, Jolie was introduced by
Bosnian and Serbian cast members from her directorial debut, "In
the Land of Blood and Honey." They thanked her for giving those
who lived the Balkan war a chance to express themselves.
The 38-year-old Oscar winner is a special envoy to the
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has made more
than 40 field missions, including recently to help refugees
fleeing the war in Syria.
Upon receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from
director George Lucas, Jolie remembered her late mother who
encouraged her to live a life of use to others, although the
actress said it took time for her to realize what that meant.
"When I met survivors of war and famine and rape, I learned
what life is like for most people in this world," Jolie said.
"I realized how sheltered I had been," she added, "and I was
determined to never be that way again."
Past winners of the humanitarian award include Elizabeth
Taylor and Paul Newman.
CARDINALE CELEBRATES COSTUMES
British-American actress Lansbury, whose career has spanned
seven decades, was feted for memorable roles in films like her
cockney maid in "Gaslight" in 1944, directed by George Cukor.
While nominated three times for supporting actress Oscars,
including for "Gaslight," she has never won.
"Ms. Lansbury, here is your Academy Award at last," said
film historian Robert Osborne as he presented her with the
golden Oscar statuette.
Lansbury, 88, noted that although she had worked with some
of the best actors and directors, the world knew her more for
her TV series "Murder She Wrote" than for her film career.
The funniest notes of the night came with the award for
Martin, who was the recipient of jabs from fellow actors Tom
Hanks and Martin Short. Short called the Governors Awards "the
highest honor an actor can receive in mid-November."
"I can't possibly express how excited I am tonight because
the Botox is fresh," joked Martin, 68, best known for his
offbeat comedy, banjo playing and films like "The Jerk." He has
never won an Oscar.
Tosi, the prolific Italian costume designer who worked with
the director Luchino Visconti in films like "The Leopard," was
not able to travel from his home in Italy. Actress Claudia
Cardinale, who wore Tosi's dresses in several roles, accepted
the award for the 86-year-old.
"Piero asked me, an actress, to collect this prize because
he believes the work of a costume designer is mainly dedicated
to us, the actors," said Cardinale.
"I suspect he chose me because he made me suffer a lot in
the 10 films we did together."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)