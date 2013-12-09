LOS ANGELES Dec 9 American comedian Adam
Sandler topped Forbes' list of Hollywood's most-overpaid actors,
commanding a high up-front fee while delivering middling
returns, the magazine said on Monday.
Sandler, 47, the star of recent comedies "Jack & Jill" and
"That's My Boy," dethroned Eddie Murphy for the dubious
distinction. Forbes estimated that Sandler's last three films
returned an average of $3.40 for every dollar he was paid.
Murphy topped last year's list, returning an average of
$2.30 at the box office for each dollar earned.
Katherine Heigl, who starred in the poorly performing films
"Killers" and "One for the Money," placed slightly behind
Sandler, returning an average of $3.50 per every dollar she
earned.
The list, compiled annually by Forbes, counts the last three
films an actor has starred in over the past three years. This
year's list was cut off at June 1, and so it excluded Sandler's
buddy comedy "Grown Ups 2," which was released in July and
performed well at the box office.
Forbes did not say how much Sandler earned on his last three
films. But the magazine said he was one of the few movie stars
who could still command more than $15 million per film, on an
"up front" arrangement. Hollywood studios in recent years have
shifted to paying smaller up-front fees and tie actors' pay with
the film's box office performance.
The magazine said it examined actors' pay, film budgets and
expenses to calculate the average return an actor brings per
dollar paid.
Reese Witherspoon, the star of recent films "Water for
Elephants" and "This Means War," was third on this list, with an
average return of $3.90 for every dollar she was paid.
Nicholas Cage was fourth, with a $6 average return, and
comedian Kevin James was fifth, returning an average of $6.10.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jan
Paschal)