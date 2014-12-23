NEW YORK Dec 23 Comedian Adam Sandler topped
Forbes' list of Hollywood's most overpaid actors for a second
consecutive year, nudging out Johnny Depp and Tom Hanks for the
dubious honor, the magazine said on Tuesday.
Although Sandler's latest film "Grown Ups 2" was a hit,
pulling in $246 million at the global box office, it didn't go
far enough to make up for the 48 year-old's previous flops,
"Jack and Jill" and "That's My Boy."
"We estimate that for every $1 Sandler was paid, he returned
an average of $3.20," said Forbes, the lowest return on
investment of any actor whose record the magazine examined.
Depp, the star of the hugely successful "Pirates of the
Caribbean" films, came in second, returning an average of $4.10
for each dollar paid, because of recent misses like "The Lone
Ranger" and "Dark Shadows."
Forbes compiled the annual ranking by looking at the
estimated paychecks of Hollywood's top stars and the budget and
revenue of the last three films each actor starred in before
June 2014 to determine a return on investment for each actor.
Animated and limited release films and movies featuring
cameo roles were not included in the calculations.
Comedian Ben Stiller, whose film "Night at the Museum:
Secrets of the Tomb" opened in U.S. theaters earlier this month,
was No. 3 with a $4.80 return, due to "Tower Heist" and The
Watch," which did not perform well at the box office.
"Green Lantern" star Ryan Reynolds, whose action comedy
film "R.I.P.D." was one of the biggest misses of 2013, was
fourth with $4.90 for each dollar paid, followed by dual Oscar
winner Tom Hanks, who pulled in a $5.20 return, rounding out the
top five.
"'Cloud Atlas'" was a very expensive flop and Hanks played
six different roles in the movie," according to Forbes.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Christian Plumb)