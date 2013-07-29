NEW YORK, July 29 Angelina Jolie, who will next
be seen on the big screen in the film "Maleficent," is
Hollywood's highest paid actress with estimated earnings of $33
million in the last year, according to Forbes.
She easily surpassed this year's Best Actress Oscar winner
Jennifer Lawrence, who came in second with $26 million, and
pushed Kristen Stewart of the "Twilight" series, who topped the
list last year, into third place with earnings of $22 million.
"Hollywood hasn't shied away from Jolie. She's still one of
the few actresses who can demand a paycheck north of $15 million
for the right movie - like Disney's retelling of the old
Sleeping Beauty story, Maleficent," reporter Dorothy Pomerantz,
wrote on Forbes.com.
Jolie, 38, made headlines earlier this year when she
revealed she had a double mastectomy after learning she had
inherited a high risk of breast cancer. "Maleficent" will be
released next summer.
The celebrity mother, who has three biological and three
adopted children with her fiance, actor Brad Pitt, rose from
third place on 2012's list.
Jennifer Aniston, whose newest movie "We're the Millers"
will be released in U.S. theaters next week, captured fourth
place with earnings of $20 million and Emma Stone, who appeared
in "The Amazing Spider-Man" with real-life boyfriend Andrew
Garfield was No. 5 with $16 million.
Forbes talked to agents, managers and other people with
knowledge of the film industry to compile the ranking based on
estimated earnings from June 2012 to June 2013.
Sandra Bullock, who was third in last year's list, dropped
to No. 7 with estimated earnings of $14 million and Julia
Roberts slipped from sixth to 10th place this year, taking home
$11 million.
Oscar-winner Bullock wowed audiences with the female buddy
comedy "The Heat." Her 2009 film "The Blind Side," who which she
won a best actress Academy Award, earned $309 million on a
budget of $30 million, according to Forbes.
Mila Kunis, at No. 9, was a newcomer to the ranking this
year with earnings of $11 million. Two films she starred in,
"Ted" and "Oz: The Great and Powerful," earned a combined $1
billion at the global box office.
The full list can be found at www.forbes.com.