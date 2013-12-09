LOS ANGELES Dec 9 Existential outer-space
thriller "Gravity," corruption tale "American Hustle" and
independent drama "Fruitvale Station" are among the 10 best
films of the year announced by the American Film Institute (AFI)
on Monday, kicking off a key week in Hollywood's awards season.
The annual AFI list also picked Somali piracy thriller
"Captain Phillips," slavery drama "12 Years a Slave,"
comedy-drama "Nebraska," futuristic romance "Her,"
Disney-history drama "Saving Mr. Banks," folk music comedy-drama
"Inside Llewyn David" and Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall
Street" as the year's top films.
"American Hustle," "Her," and "Gravity" have been chosen as
best picture by three top critics' groups in the last week,
while "12 Years a Slave" won the top award at the Toronto
International Film Festival in September.
AFI's top film picks, selected by critics, scholars, TV and
film artists and AFI trustees, come ahead of the Screen Actors
Guild and Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday and Thursday.
All three sets of picks are likely to suggest films that
will be in the running for the Academy Awards' best picture
Oscar in March.
Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 16.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric
Beech)