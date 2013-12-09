By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Dec 9 Existential outer-space
thriller "Gravity," corruption tale "American Hustle" and
independent drama "Fruitvale Station" are among the 10 best
films of the year announced by the American Film Institute (AFI)
on Monday, kicking off a key week in Hollywood's awards season.
The annual AFI list also picked Somali piracy thriller
"Captain Phillips," slavery drama "12 Years a Slave,"
comedy-drama "Nebraska," futuristic romance "Her,"
Disney-history drama "Saving Mr. Banks," folk music comedy-drama
"Inside Llewyn David" and Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall
Street" as the year's top films.
"American Hustle," "Her," and "Gravity" have been chosen as
best picture by three top critics' groups in the last week,
while "12 Years a Slave" won the top award at the Toronto
International Film Festival in September.
"Fruitvale Station," the debut feature film from 27-year-old
Ryan Coogler that touches on race and the real-life shooting
death of a young black man in Oakland, Calif., has won universal
critical acclaim as well as awards at the Sundance and Cannes
film festivals.
Notable films tabbed as Oscar contenders but left off the
AFI list, which honors the year's best films but does not select
an overall winner, were White House historical fiction story
"The Butler" and dysfunctional family drama "August: Osage
County."
AFI's top film picks, selected by critics, scholars, TV and
film artists and AFI trustees, come ahead of the Screen Actors
Guild and Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday and Thursday.
All three sets of picks are likely to suggest films that
will be in the running for the Academy Awards' best picture
Oscar in March. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 16.
The AFI also chose its top 10 television shows of the year,
which included political thriller "House of Cards" and prison
comedy "Orange Is the New Black" from Internet streaming service
Netflix.
Advertising drama "Mad Men" on cable network AMC extended
its appearance on the list to a record sixth year and was joined
by AMC drug drama "Breaking Bad," which won this year's Emmy for
best drama. Showtime's historical sex-research drama "Masters of
Sex," and HBO's political comedy "Veep" and fantasy drama "Game
of Thrones" were also honored.
New series "The Americans," a Cold War spy drama, from the
cable network FX also entered the list.
Political dramas "The Good Wife" on CBS and "Scandal" on ABC
were the only network TV shows in the AFI top 10.
The films and TV shows chosen by the AFI jury will be
honored on Jan. 10 in Los Angeles.