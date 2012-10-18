By Zorianna Kit
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 18 Author James Patterson may
have sold more than 260 million books worldwide, but he still
has not tired of the thrills as his fictional detective, Alex
Cross, once again comes to life on the big screen in the
upcoming film "Alex Cross".
Patterson's protagonist, homicide detective and forensic
psychologist Alex Cross, has already been adapted onto the big
screen by actor Morgan Freeman in 1997's "Kiss the Girls" and
the 2001 thriller "Along Came a Spider".
For the latest film, out in U.S. theaters on Friday,
Patterson picked writer-director-actor Tyler Perry to play the
lead in an adaptation of "Cross," the 12th book in the series,
where the detective pursues vicious serial killer, The Butcher,
played by Matthew Fox.
Patterson sat down with Reuters to talk about the new film,
the casting of Perry in the lead role, and why he continues to
adapt his work on the big and small screens.
Q: Your Alex Cross book series is very successful, with the
20th installment due out next February. Why do readers like him?
A: "He's unusual as these kind of characters go because he's
very compassionate. He's a family person. The standard of these
movies is the lone wolf cop/detective/private eye who lives a
cynical life, goes home, smokes, drinks himself to sleep, has
women trouble, etc. This is a different character. He's an
African-American guy who is well-educated and is very family
oriented. He's raising his kids and doing a good job. The
grandmother is involved in the household."
Q: Did you have a lot of influence over the film version of
"Alex Cross"?
A: "On this one, a lot. I had cast approval, director
approval. I own 40 percent of the movie. But I'm easy. I'm the
best partner you could ever want. I'm tough in the sense that I
know what works and what doesn't. I have this gut about what
people want to read about, what they want to see on the screen.
And I have the luxury of being able to do whatever I want to
do."
Q: Tyler Perry tends to direct, write, produce and act in
his own projects. Were you nervous that he might not be able to
relinquish control and be simply a work-for-hire?
A: "We went to Atlanta to meet him and he said, 'James, I
wouldn't attempt this if I wasn't sure I could pull it off. I
have too much to lose and I wouldn't try this, but I'm sure I
can do it. And I'm going to submit to another director.' And he
did. There was no ego. He was all business. And I think he
pulled it off. People are going to go, 'Wow.'"
Q: What do you think of the finished product?
A: "The movie has the suspense you would expect, but what
separates it (from others in that genre) is, it's emotional. I
think it would have been nice to have a couple million more
(dollars) to make the movie. I think the opening could have been
better, an opening scene that really established the killer and
the girl he had taken - a strong dialogue scene that would have
had context for the chase."
Q: You have a number of books adapted to film, as well as TV
movies and television series. Is that important to you?
A: "My thing with movies is very simple. I don't need the
money, but I like to do anything that I can look at and go,
'That's good.'"
Q: Have you been able to say that with the bulk of the
adaptations?
A: "I look at the 'Women's Murder Club' TV series (that ran
from 2007-2008) and go, 'That was bad.' Other than (star) Angie
Harmon, the casting was shaky in terms of chemistry."
Q: Yet you continue to try....
A: "Because I'm a movie freak! I see everything. 'The
Master', 'Taken 2', 'Hotel Transylvania'. I see anything, any
day of the week. My father grew up in the poorhouse ... (and) my
mother cleaned the poorhouse. So growing up, for my one sister
and I, going to movies on Saturday, that was it. And it was
double features. I remember how exciting it was. That was the
big thing for the week."
Q: You also write children's and young adult books like
"Middle School" and "Maximum Ride." Is that an important
audience for you to reach?
A: "It's not the school's job to get the kids reading. It's
the parents' job, but parents won't do it. They just won't bite
the bullet and say 'you gotta read.' So that's what got me into
it. If we don't get kids reading, our country is going to be in
a worse mess than it is."
