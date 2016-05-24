LOS ANGELES May 24 Singer Pink provided a
rocking start to the Los Angeles premiere of "Alice Through the
Looking Glass" on Monday with a live performance for the crowd
lining Hollywood Boulevard.
The movie, which follows 2010's "Alice in Wonderland", sees
Johnny Depp back as the Mad Hatter and Australian actress Mia
Wasikowska as Alice for more big screen fantasy adventures
inspired by the popular stories by Lewis Carroll.
"Alice Through the Looking Glass" hits cinemas from May 25.
