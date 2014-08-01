By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 1 Michael Rossato-Bennett
initially thought it was the worst job he had ever taken.
The filmmaker was flabbergasted when he entered a nursing
home on a commission to film a few clips for a website.
"I walked into these hallways with hundreds of residents in
wheelchairs just sitting on the side of the hallway, and I had
felt like I'd entered into Dante's 'Inferno,'" he said.
That visit, though, eventually sparked "Alive Inside," an
award-winning independent documentary on musical therapy for
those suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other neurological
ailments.
When Rossato-Bennett started filming three years ago he met
Henry. The 94-year-old man was crumpled in his wheelchair with
his head down, eyes closed and hands clasped. He had been in a
nursing home for a decade and couldn't recognize his daughter.
But when a nurse put headphones over Henry's ears and played
his favorite music, he began to shuffle his feet, move his arms
and sing.
"It was like a resurrection of life in a person,"
Rossato-Bennett, 53, said. "Then when we took the headphones off
the guy, and we started talking to him, the being revealed
itself. He had this incredible voice and he spoke poetry, like
greater poetry than I'm capable of."
Henry's story, which went viral a few years ago when the
video clip was released online, is a common occurrence in the
film that has begun its rollout into U.S. theaters this month
after winning the audience award for top U.S. documentary at the
Sundance Film Festival in January.
The documentary chronicles New York social worker Dan
Cohen's effort to bring such therapy to dementia patients as a
way to lessen the use of medication and combat its cost on a
strained healthcare system about to absorb aging Baby Boomers.
Cohen, the 62-year-old founder of Music & Memory, a program
that seeks to make musical therapy a standard part of nursing
home care, began using the treatment in 2006.
"It was just an instant hit," Cohen said with a snap of his
fingers. His program is now in more than 600 facilities
worldwide.
Music, which targets areas of the brain not affected by
dementia, brings back a sense of identity to dementia patients
neurologist and author Oliver Sacks says in the film.
"If you give somebody music for an hour, they're going to be
in a better mood for the day, which is really no different if a
relative visits," Cohen added.
The film shows patients singing and dancing, seemingly
re-animated while listening to music. At one point, Henry sings
in the scat style of jazzman Cab Calloway, his favorite singer.
"When people see this they get it," Cohen said.
Many of the subjects, which also includes a woman with
schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, show deep emotional
resonance to the music.
"Music is a companion to our becoming," Rossato-Bennett
said. "So to enter the desert of soul and bring back something
that precious is a great gift."
