NEW YORK Dec 24 Actor Bradley Cooper is quick
to say that "American Sniper," his film about Navy Seal
sharpshooter Chris Kyle, is not about the Iraq conflict but an
intimate character study of the harrowing impact of war on a
soldier and his family.
The dual Academy Award nominee, who is also a producer of
the film, directed by Clint Eastwood, had planned to collaborate
with Kyle to bring his story to the big screen.
But Kyle, a former rodeo rider, survivor of four tours in
Iraq and the most lethal sniper in Navy history, was murdered
near his Texas home by a disgruntled veteran before the two had
a chance to meet.
"It is a movie about what someone like Chris, a soldier, has
to go through and the dilemma and the horror of it and the
battle internally and with the family," Cooper said about the
film that opens on limited release on Christmas day and
nationwide on Jan. 16.
Although Cooper never met Kyle, his wife gave the actor
access to personal emails the couple had exchanged during his
tours in Iraq and family videos that he found invaluable in
finding the essence of the man.
"She opened up her life. We didn't have to create anything
with our imagination, literally nothing. All we had to do was
soak in what she gave us," Cooper, a best actor nominee for
"American Hustle" and "Silver Linings Playbook," told a news
conference.
The film shifts between battle scenes in Iraq, flashbacks to
his childhood, and difficult homecomings as the couple try to
cope with the impact of Kyle's experiences on their family.
"It is important to show their relationship, to show the
dilemma that Chris faced. It is his story," said Sienna Miller,
who plays Kyle's wife in the comeback role.
Cooper, currently winning rave reviews on Broadway in a
revival of "The Elephant Man," about the life of a disfigured
19th century Briton, bulked up for the role and trained with
live ammunition to get into the mindset of Kyle.
He said he hopes the film will open viewers' eyes to the
struggles soldiers face, in battle and when returning home.
"The takeaway will be, for those who can relate to him, will
be healing, to relate to a vet who has gone through similar
things that Chris has gone through, and maybe not feel so
alone," he said.
