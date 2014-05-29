By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 29 A town fair, a block of ice,
and even the doctor are just some of the "Million Ways" to meet
one's demise in the American Old West, as "Family Guy" creator
Seth MacFarlane lends his raunchy humor to parody the harsh
conditions of life on the frontier.
"A Million Ways to Die in the West," out in U.S. theaters on
Friday, is written and directed by MacFarlane, who also plays
Albert, a hapless sheep farmer who is dumped by his girlfriend,
befriends a mysterious newcomer and is challenged to gun fights.
Set in Arizona, 1882, the film is both a homage to and spoof
of the traditional Western cowboy films. It features alcohol,
drugs, raucous violence, a toe-tapping musical number and the
same cheeky irreverence and bawdy comedy with touches of social
commentary that MacFarlane has become known for in "Family Guy"
and his first film, 2012's R-rated comedy "Ted."
"I wondered if there was some sort of hybrid between the
tone that this movie sets and something that actually breathes
as a western novella of sorts, and it was an experiment,"
MacFarlane told reporters at a press conference for the film.
Until recently, MacFarlane had focused his career behind the
camera, writing, producing and voicing a large portion of the
main characters in his Fox shows "Family Guy" and "American
Dad." But after hosting the Oscars in 2013, the actor has become
a more recognizable face.
"A Million Ways" sees MacFarlane playing his first live
character role in film after voicing the pot-smoking,
foul-mouthed lovable bear in "Ted."
He was aided, he said, by leading lady Charlize Theron, who
exercises her comedy chops as Anna, the beautiful gun-slinging
newcomer who takes Albert under her wings.
"The idea of doing something that's pitched in this very
unusual way of a comedy western situation and (Seth) at the helm
was very intriguing," the Oscar-winning actress said.
"A Million Ways" embeds cameos and throwaway pop culture
references that will especially appeal to fans of MacFarlane,
such as an appearance from "Back to the Future" character Doc
Brown with his time-traveling DeLorean car.
"We thought we want to keep this more or less the real
world, with some exaggerations of Arizona in 1882 so we're not
going to fill it with pop culture references," MacFarlane said.
"But then while we were filming, we thought we could explain
this away because it's a time machine and it was just something
that turned out to be such a crowd pleaser."
Pleasing the critics might be a little harder, as reviews
have been mixed, with the film earning a score of 50 out of 100
on review aggregator Metacritic.com. Variety's chief film critic
Scott Foundas called it a "flaccid all-star farce."
The film, produced by Comcast Corp-owned Universal
Pictures, is projected to earn $25 million in its opening
weekend at the domestic box office.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)