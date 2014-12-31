By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 30 When Oscar Isaac landed the
role of a New York heating oil entrepreneur in "A Most Violent
Year," he was concerned he would lacked the right sensibility to
play the character.
"I hate business and I'm not good with money, and heating
oil sounds like the most boring thing in the world," the actor
said with a laugh.
"There was nothing about the character that immediately I
thought I would love," he added.
In the indie crime drama, which debuts in U.S. theaters on
Wednesday, Isaac plays Abel Morales, a Hispanic immigrant who
with his wife Anna builds a company against the backdrop of the
urban decay and violence of New York in 1981.
In a crumbling economy where crime has forced people to the
suburbs, Abel's determination to succeed in the heating oil
business is challenged by ruthless competitors.
"None of his secrets come out right away. You don't get a
sense of where's he's from, what his past was," Isaac said about
his character.
"It was really starting from a place of the complete
unknown, which I now realize is the most exciting place to start
from."
The role has already earned Isaac a best actor accolade from
the National Board of Review and early buzz in the Hollywood
awards race, topping a year in which the actor has landed roles
in upcoming "Star Wars" and "X-Men" blockbusters.
Handsome, clean-cut and well dressed, Isaac's Abel charms
those around him with good manners, masking his cutthroat
strategies. He's the epitome of the American dream, said
writer-director J.C. Chandor.
"These two main characters are insanely optimistic;
everybody's running out of the burning building that is New York
City, and they saved up money for 10 years and they're deciding
to plant their flag. That is capitalism," Chandor said.
But at the core of the story is the complex marriage between
Abel and Anna, played by Jessica Chastain, who has known Isaac
since their days at the Juilliard School.
Initially modeled as a mob wife, Anna is Abel's risk-taker,
willing to push the lines of ethics and morals further than her
husband. Chastain scored a Golden Globe best supporting actress
nomination for her role.
Chandor said Chastain and Isaac's shared history helped
bring "this wonderful intimacy where you believe the marriage
and you believe they love each other, even though they can
switch and be very confrontational in a business way."
