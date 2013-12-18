By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 17 He's in your fridge, on your
bookshelf and taking over your television screen. But as
"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" brings back a cult comedy
classic, has fictional leading man Ron Burgundy sold out?
The answer is "yes." Even the director said so.
In anticipation of the opening of "Anchorman 2" in U.S.
theaters on Wednesday, the chauvinistic San Diego anchorman,
played by comedian Will Ferrell, has promoted Ben & Jerry's ice
cream and Dodge Durangos, written a memoir, anchored the news in
North Dakota, and served as roving reporter for the MTV Video
Music Awards. And that's just a short list of his stints.
His invasion of the mass market prompted some grumbling
among die-hard fans across social networks: Ron Burgundy had
become too mainstream, they said, and less likable to the niche
audience of the first film.
"Ron Burgundy is a sellout," Adam McKay, the film's
writer-director, told Reuters. "The whole joke of the character
is that he is a complete and total sellout, so it makes us laugh
to see him doing the news and selling cars."
McKay said the cult thing is over for the second film, which
is a much more lavishly promoted release than the July 2004 film
about the 1970s anchorman. Made by Paramount Pictures for a
budget of $50 million, "Anchorman 2" could earn $55 million over
its first five days, estimated Jeff Bock, senior box office
analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co.
"Anchorman 2" picks up the story of the suit-clad and
mustachioed Ron Burgundy, described as "more man than the rest,"
a decade after the first film, when he has been reduced to
becoming an alcoholic SeaWorld announcer after losing his anchor
job to his now estranged wife, Veronica Corningstone.
By a stroke of luck, Ron Burgundy is scouted for a new
global news cable channel, and reunited with his news team -
played by Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and David Koechner - as they
take on New York City's world of broadcast news, and unknowingly
usher in a new era of news known as "infotainment."
"American news has become really driven by ratings and
entertainment. I think people working in broadcast news would
even agree with that," said McKay, who directed the first
"Anchorman" film and co-wrote it with Ferrell. "So the idea of
making all of that Ron Burgundy's fault was too funny to pass
up."
THE RISE AND FALL OF RON BURGUNDY
After the first film's jokes became quotable fodder for
fans, McKay and Ferrell had to find new material for the
beloved characters. They excluded a number of pop-culture
touchstones such as Ron Burgundy's sign-off, "You stay classy,
San Diego."
A few touches of homage, including Ron Burgundy's jazz flute
and Brian Fantana's "Sex Panther" cologne, make brief
appearances, as well as a second round of the news gang fight,
featuring cameos from some comedy greats who the writers wanted
to keep a surprise.
"For a percentage of people, it'll never measure up to the
first one. But we wanted to take a big swing, not be timid, and
create a movie that continues to surprise," said Ferrell, a
co-writer of the film.
In "Anchorman 2," Burgundy once again rises to the top, but
faces obstacles both in his personal and professional life, as
he dates his black female boss (Meagan Good), faces off with a
younger, more handsome anchorman (James Marsden), tries to be
fatherly toward his son, and loses his eyesight. McKay compared
his journey to that of the hero in a Greek tragedy.
"The whole legend of Ron Burgundy is all about rising and
falling, so we had to think of some crazy way for him to fall
again, and the idea of him going blind just really made us
laugh," said McKay, whose friendship with Ferrell goes back to
the mid-1990s, when Ferrell joined the cast of "Saturday Night
Live" and McKay was a writer on the show.
The first "Anchorman" film was made for $25 million and
distributed by DreamWorks. It featured a cast of comedians who
were rising stars, including Ferrell and Carell, and grossed $90
million at the worldwide box office. The second film reunited
the original cast and turned a bigger spotlight on Carell's
Brick Tamland, a weatherman with a very low IQ, who won over
fans with strange and nonsensical phrases such as "I love lamp,"
and who finds love with a quirky, eccentric character played by
Kristen Wiig.
"Steve Carell is so great to work with that it just seemed
natural to amp him up, and the love affair was really the key
idea to understanding him," McKay said.
While McKay and Ferrell are both anxiously awaiting how
audiences respond to "Anchorman 2," Ferrell already has some
ideas about how he'd like to see the characters evolve, if a
third film becomes a reality.
"Watching Ron and the news team decide to buy a newspaper
and think they can bring it back to life, and them dealing with
print - that's considered the purest form of journalism. That
could be a funny world for them," Ferrell said.
