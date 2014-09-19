LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Actress and filmmaker
Angelina Jolie has been hired to direct "Africa," a feature film
about paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey and
his campaign against ivory poachers that threaten Africa's
elephants.
The film, Jolie's fourth directorial effort, is from
Skydance Productions, the company behind recent "Terminator" and
"Mission: Impossible" films. The screenplay is from Eric Roth,
who won an Oscar for "Forrest Gump."
"I've felt a deep connection to Africa and its culture for
much of my life," said Jolie in a statement.
Leakey, she said, emerged from the violent conflict with
elephant poachers "with a deeper understanding of man's
footprint and a profound sense of responsibility for the world
around him."
Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison, son of Oracle Corp
founder Larry Ellison, said: "It is very close to my
heart, and I know that it will exceed my expectations in
Angelina's hands."
Jolie will be joined by cinematographer Roger Deakins, who
also worked on her next release "Unbroken," a Universal Pictures
biopic of Louis Zamperini, the Olympic runner turned war hero
that opens in December.
Universal said in July that it acquired worldwide rights to
Jolie's "By the Sea," a drama in production, written and
directed by the actress who is also co-starring with husband
Brad Pitt.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Tom
Brown)