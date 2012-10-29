MUMBAI Oct 29 Despite the slick special
effects, creation of a fake tiger and shooting underwater, the
toughest part of making "Life of Pi" was telling the story,
director Ang Lee said Monday.
The Academy Award-winning director who is in Mumbai to
promote his latest project, based on the bestselling novel of
the same name, said it was the hardest movie he had ever shot.
"The book makes a philosophical point about theology and
zoology. It examines illusions. To me that is the hardest. How
do you create illusion, especially with so much money?" Lee said
at a press conference in Mumbai.
"I'll be honest with you, I have been very stressed for the
last four years,".
The film, a fantasy tale about a boy stranded in the middle
of the ocean in a boat with a tiger, has had encouraging early
reviews, with "The Hollywood Reporter" calling it "exceptionally
beautiful".
The largely Indian cast, including lead actor Suraj Sharma,
who Lee picked out of 3,000 teenagers, and the Indian setting of
the film is likely to appeal to Indian movie-goers, now
increasingly enamoured with Hollywood.
Lee and his cast are kicking off international promotions
for the film in India.
"The universal theme of us touching God is spiritual and
India is a spiritual place," Lee said.
"To me it was a profound experience, but on the surface it
has to be fun, adventurous and illusive."
The film, which will be released worldwide on November 23,
will also open the International Film Festival of India on
November 20th.
(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, editing by Paul Casciato)