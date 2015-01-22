By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Jan 22 After winning an Oscar in
2013 for best supporting actress in the musical "Les
Miserables," Anne Hathaway is taking on a new challenge as a
producer.
"Song One" is an independent film also starring Hathaway, as
an academic who finds connection through her brother's music
after he falls into a coma. It premiered at Sundance Film
Festival last year and will be released in U.S. theaters on
Friday.
Hathaway, 32, talked to Reuters about her first producing
experience, her Oscar and Catwoman.
Q: What does "Song One" explore through music?
A: Every time I say it's about the healing power of music, I
feel like I have to dodge someone throwing a tomato at me
because it sounds so sincere, but it's true.
I am someone who believes in that and ... I think this film
is about second chances.
Q: What producing challenges did you face?
A: The practicalities of 'If you don't do it, it's probably
not going to get done.' When you're an actor, there are so many
safety nets under you. If you're playing an astronaut and you
need to speak to an astronaut, the producer goes 'Here's an
astronaut for you to talk to.' When you're the producer, you're
like 'I have to go find this.' So this just woke me up to how
really good a lot of producers I've worked with have been.
Q: Has your Oscar changed your acting ambitions?
A: I think it's just one of those things where it's a
question mark - will that ever happen to me? And it's a question
that has been answered; yes it happened to me. So I don't have
that lingering question in my mind.
Q: With more superhero movies, as you've already played
Catwoman in the "Dark Knight" films, would you reprise the role?
A: When you play Catwoman, you accept that you're not the
only one that's ever played her, and you'll probably not be the
last one ... it is bittersweet in that way. So, it's your role
for a while, until the next one comes along.
For me, my version of the character was so based on the idea
of existing in (director) Chris Nolan's Gotham, so I couldn't
imagine reprising it with anyone else, and I don't think Chris
has any plans to do that, so I think that's probably the end of
the ride for me.
