LONDON Aug 31 Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan
said he was happy if his heartthrob status drew more young fans
to watch his new World War Two film, "Anthropoid".
"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dornan was cheered by dozens of
girls in London on Tuesday at the U.K. premiere of "Anthropoid",
a period drama based on the true story of a 1940s operation to
assassinate a Nazi officer.
"It's wrong to pigeonhole and try to say, 'It's only for
this kind of people'. If people want to see it, based on my
other work, that's fine. It's all good," Dornan told Reuters.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)