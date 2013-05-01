MUMBAI May 1 As India celebrates 100 years of
cinema, Anurag Kashyap is one of four leading filmmakers
collaborating on a Bollywood project that shows what the movies
have meant to them.
"Bombay Talkies", which opens in cinemas on Friday, also
features the work of Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Karan
Johar. It will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival this month.
Kashyap's segment focuses on fan adoration for Bollywood
superstar Amitabh Bachchan whose house is often surrounded by
crowds waiting for a glimpse of the 70-year-old actor.
Bachchan first became popular in the 1970s as the "angry
young man" of Hindi cinema and has since appeared in more than
180 films, becoming one of the most influential actors in India.
Kashyap, known for films such as "Black Friday" about the
1993 Bombay bombings, "Gulaal", and recently "Gangs of
Wasseypur", spoke to Reuters about "Bombay Talkies", his awkward
relationship with Indian cinema's most famous actor, and why he
wanted to tell this story.
Q: Is your film a tribute to Indian cinema?
A: Four filmmakers have made a film about what they think cinema
is in their lives. My impact is about the impact of cinema when
I was growing up in Benares and when I came here (Mumbai) and
saw people standing outside Mr Bachchan's house. So it's about
Indian cinema and (how) the stardom of certain heroes affects
the north Indian middle-class boy. That was what Amitabh
Bachchan did to them and that is what Salman Khan does to them
now.
Q: How does this stardom affect these boys?
A: When we were growing up, Amitabh Bachchan brought us out of
our small-town existence. Bachchan gave us a lot more options in
life - he showed us you can be a cop, you can be this, you can
be that. He was an embodiment of middle-class aspirations in
tandem with (writers) Salim-Javed. He taught us to fight against
injustice, which we took so seriously. All the fights I have had
in the industry, you can blame it on him. He taught us to stand
up against the system and be a rebel. He wasn't called the angry
young man for nothing.
Q: What is it that has made his star appeal last?
A: It's the aura of the man. A man is endured by people who
adore him, admire him, love him and worship him. He's endured so
long because of his hardcore fans. For me "Bombay Talkies" is a
film about fans and audiences. It's about what has endured our
cinema for long - it's the audiences.
Q: We have a lot of stars in Indian cinema but you don't see
crowds outside their houses, do we? What is different about
Amitabh Bachchan?
A: The people who come to his house come from small towns all
over India. They stand outside, hoping that they will catch a
glimpse of something. Even if a shadow moves, they think 'Oh,
he's standing there'. That's what my film tries to capture. I
don't know, it's an unspoken thing, but he gives me a lot more
without physically giving it to me.
Q: There was a tiff between you and Amitabh Bachchan. Did you
speak to him before you made this film?
A: It wasn't a fight, it was a silence. A 14-year long silence.
It started a long time back We never spoke but it is all those
people in the middle who tell you that he is upset. It was just
a lot of silence. But you start to hesitate and that silence
becomes so much larger. At the end of it, you realize it was
just a bubble which nobody tried to burst. The smaller man
always has the larger ego. I never made an attempt to reach out
to him. It was his magnanimity that this film was made. He saw
"Udaan", then he saw "Gangs of Wasseypur" and praised it. I
didn't respond the first time.
Q: Why not?
A: I was just awkward. I didn't know how to begin. How do you
begin to say anything?
Q: How did you begin then?
A: I got drunk. And I sent him a message. I kept checking my
phone every second to see if he had replied. And the reply came.
Then it all changed.
Q: What does 100 years of cinema mean to you?
A: It is going to survive much longer than we think it is. Where
you are watching may change, the form of cinema might change,
but cinema will stay. One hundred years means it's a healthy
industry and that's something to celebrate. That's what we live
for.
