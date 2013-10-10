LOS ANGELES Oct 9 WikiLeaks founder Julian
Assange penned an open letter to British actor Benedict
Cumberbatch, who portrays Assange in an upcoming film, praising
the actor's talents but slamming his involvement with the film
and turning down the actor's invitation to meet in person.
Assange, who is currently holed up at the Ecuadorean embassy
in London, wrote a letter to Cumberbatch dated Jan. 15, 2013,
that was published on Wednesday on the anti-secrecy website
ahead of the Oct. 18 theatrical release of Walt Disney Co's
DreamWorks film "The Fifth Estate."
In the letter, Assange tells Cumberbatch he is "fond" of the
actor's previous work, and adds "I think I would enjoy meeting
you," but urged the actor to drop his involvement in the film,
saying "I do not believe it is going to be positive for me or
the people I care about."
"I know the film intends to depict me and my work in a
negative light. I believe it will distort events and subtract
from public understanding. It does not seek to simplify, clarify
or distil the truth, but rather it seeks to bury it. It will
resurrect and amplify defamatory stories which were long ago
shown to be false," Assange wrote.
The enigmatic WikiLeaks founder turned down Cumberbatch's
invitation to meet ahead of shooting for the film, citing his
issues with the film's angle of his own story.
"I believe you are well-intentioned, but surely you can see
why it is a bad idea for me to meet with you. By meeting with
you, I would validate this wretched film, and endorse the
talented, but debauched, performance that the script will force
you to give," Assange said.
Assange also noted that "the bond that develops between an
actor and a living subject is significant," and that if
Cumberbatch was to take the role, "we will forever be correlated
in the public imagination. Our paths will be forever entwined."
A press release accompanying the letter on WikiLeaks on
Wednesday said that Cumberbatch had replied to Assange with a
"courteous and considered" email.
Cumberbatch, 37, plays the WikiLeaks founder as rude,
awkward and unkempt in the film that chronicles the emergence of
WikiLeaks, based in part on the 2011 book, "Inside WikiLeaks: My
Time with Julian Assange at the World's Most Dangerous Website,"
by Assange's once-trusted lieutenant Daniel Domscheit-Berg.
Ecuador has given Assange political asylum in its embassy in
London, where he sought refuge in June 2012, but he faces
immediate arrest and extradition to Sweden to face accusations
of rape and sexual assault if he leaves the embassy.
Assange criticized the film's source material, saying, "It
is based on a deceitful book by someone who has a vendetta
against me and my organisation."
At the film's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last
month, director Bill Condon said "The Fifth Estate" was not a
judgment about WikiLeaks or Assange, but rather a portrayal of
the complex issues surrounding transparency, privacy and
security.
"There is no takeaway or single right or wrong," Condon told
Reuters at the film's premiere. "I hope people walk away and go
to dinner to talk about it."
Cumberbatch also spoke to reporters in Toronto and said he
was guessing Assange wouldn't like his portrayal in the film,
even though the actor sees it as a celebration of the activist's
achievements. {id:nL2N0H219H]