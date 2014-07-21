NEW YORK, July 21 An iconic piano featured in
Rick's Cafe Americain in the 1942 Hollywood classic "Casablanca"
is expected to be the highlight of a sale of film memorabilia in
New York in November, Bonhams auction house said on Monday.
The upright piano is one of two from the film in which actor
and singer Dooley Wilson sang "As Time Goes By," the signature
song for lovers played by Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
The instrument from the Casablanca cafe owned by Bogart's
character Rick is expected to sell for seven figures when it
goes under the hammer as part of the sale by Bonhams and Turner
Classic Movies (TCM) on Nov. 24 in New York.
The piano that was shown in flashback scenes in Paris in the
film fetched $602,500 when it was sold at auction in 2012.
"We have some great pieces from Casablanca," said Catherine
Williamson, the director of entertainment memorabilia at
Bonhams.
All of the 30 "Casablanca" items in the sale are from a
private collector. In addition to the piano, the auction will
include interior and exterior doors from the Casablanca
nightclub where Bogart and Bergman meet again and rekindle their
romance.
Signed photographs by the film's cast members, the final
draft of the original screenplay and passports and papers
created for the movie will also be sold.
The auction will also include a gown worn by actress Rita
Hayworth in 1946's "Gilda" and Barbra Streisand costumes from
the films "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever," "The Way We
Were" and "Yentl."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Diane Craft)