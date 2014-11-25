NEW YORK Nov 25 The Cowardly Lion costume worn
in the film "The Wizard of Oz," including the sculpted likeness
of actor Bert Lahr's face, was auctioned for nearly $3.1
million.
Hollywood memorabilia sold by Bonham's auction house on
Monday night also included a piano featured in the 1942 classic
"Casablanca," which fetched more than $3.4 million, Bonham's
spokeswoman Vyoma Venkataraman said on Tuesday.
The winning bid for the lion costume - worn by Lahr in the
1939 film - was $3,077,000, Venkataraman said.
"It was created from real lion hide," she said.
She said the model for the face mask sold with the costume
was actually the late actor's son.
The lion costume sold on Monday was worn more frequently
than a second lion suit used during the filming of the
adventures of a young girl named Dorothy Gale, played by Judy
Garland, and her three friends, played by Lahr, Jack Haley as
the Tin Man and Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow, in their search for
home, courage, love and knowledge.
The upright piano featured in Rick's Cafe Americain is one
of two from the film in which actor and singer Dooley Wilson
sang "As Time Goes By," the signature song for lovers played by
Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
The piano, which Bogart's character Rick used as a hiding
place for illegal transit papers, sold for $3,413,000,
Venkataraman said.
The movie's other piano, which was shown in flashback scenes
in Paris, brought $602,500 when it was sold at auction in 2012.
Monday night's buyers also snapped up the production
house-made letters of transit for $118,750 and the exterior
doors of Rick's Casablanca cafe for $115,000.
"They are instantly recognizable," Venkataraman said. "They
are the doors through which all of the main characters passed."
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott)